Sections
Home / Music / Country band Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association

Country band Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association

Popular country music group Lady Antebellum announced on Thursday that they were changing their name to Lady A.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Lady Antebellum will be known with a new name now.

Country music group Lady Antebellum on Thursday changed its name to Lady A, saying it regretted its blindspot over the name’s association with a time of slavery in the United States.

The trio, one of the most successful in country music, said in an open letter that they took the name 14 years ago after the Southern antebellum style home where they took their first photos.

 

“But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued,” the group added.



Antebellum is a term used to describe culture in the Southern United States before the American Civil War when slavery was an accepted practice.

The group, formed in Nashville in 2006 and best known for hit records like Grammy-winner “Need You Now,” said the change was made in response to mass protests over systemic racism in the United States spurred by the death of African-American George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer.

“We’ve watched and listened more than ever these past few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed,” the group added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

The decision follows the withdrawal from the HBO Max streaming platform this week of Oscar-winning Civil War movie “Gone With the Wind” because of its depiction of racial prejudice at that time.

Lady A is formed by singer Hillary Scott from Tennessee, guitarist Charles Kelley from North Carolina and guitar and piano player Dave Haywood from Georgia.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korea denounces US two years after Singapore summit
Jun 12, 2020 15:06 IST
UK’s biggest airlines launch legal action over quarantine rules
Jun 12, 2020 15:00 IST
Covid-19 deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars
Jun 12, 2020 14:57 IST
Telangana cement manufacturers agree to reduce prices to revive real estate sector
Jun 12, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.