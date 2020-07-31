Credit De Do Yaar: 15 lyricists demand proper credit for songs, AR Rahman supports initiative

Kausar Munir, Neelesh Mishra, Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire, among many others, team up to demand credit for song writers.

Titled ‘Credit De Do Yaar’, a group of 15 lyricists from the Hindi film industry have penned a song to demand that they are given proper credits for their work by music labels.The 3-minute video, now dubbed the ‘writer’s anthem’ featuring writers including Neelesh Mishra, Kausar Munir, Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire, has also got support from composer AR Rahman.

The song has been uploaded on Varun Grover’s YouTube channel. As AR Rahman shared the song on Twitter, Varun was quick to thank him.

Sharing the video, Swanand had earlier tweeted, “15 contemporary lyrics writers across generations come together to sing their humble demand - asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and youtube channels. #CreditDeDoYaar || https://youtu.be/YGH6Po4W0N0 via @YouTube.”

Writer-actor Swanand Kirkire started the campaign recently and many of his contemporaries had been sharing screenshots of song descriptions on video and audio platforms revealing how very few mention the lyricist’s name. Varun shared the video and tweeted, “15 contemporary lyrics writers come together to sing their humble demand - asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and youtube channels. Dekhiye, suniye, aage badhaaiye.”

Sharing examples of lack of credit for writers, Varun also tweeted, “Some examples: Official youtube channels of music companies don’t credit lyrics writers (they sometimes credit the film’s producer & stars) EVEN in the lyrics videos. Streaming platforms credit ONLY the composers and singers on the main song page. #CreditDeDoYaar.”

“And @p1j has made this ongoing collaborative playlist of missing/wrong credits on official music company channels on youtube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbU1NlbupWN8PSEgQT8-PkipHFdfvop98 The full list will run into thousands, maybe tens of thousands. Isn’t it shameful? #CreditDeDoYaar.”

Interestingly, a few writers felt left out and tweeted to Swanand. Irshad Kamil wrote, “We are all in this together, credit de do yaar,” and Swanand was quick to respond saying he had tried calling Irshad but got no response.

Writer duo Sidharth-Garima even created their own poem asking to be included in the new club of writers seeking credit. Swanand shared their video and tweeted, “Bura mat mano yaar lambi ladai hai ssaath ladni hai.Bina agende ke kaam shurru kiya tha, saath milta gaya to kaam karta gaya, aawaaz sabke haq me uthai hai, bura mat maano saath me aa jao sab.”

