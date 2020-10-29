Darshan Raval: People watching my songs in heavy numbers is a different thing, but if people like it or not is my main concern

Singer Darshan Raval’s approach towards promoting music online isn’t dependent on number of views or likes his videos get. Instead, he makes it a point that he goes through most comments to see what people really feel about his songs.

The Chogada (Loveyatri, 2018) and Meherma (Love Aaj Kal, 2020) hitmaker tells us, “To see how the song is performing, for me, it’s very important to know people’s reaction. Them watching in heavy numbers is a different thing, but people liking or not liking it, that’s my main concern. Yes, it also impacts when you’re getting bigger numbers, but what makes me happy are the comments.”

What’s his take then on the recent controversy where it came to light that musicians can buy fake views too just to set or break records? Raval opines it’s different with everyone.

“A lot of people even tell me ‘How could you reply to your fans and talk so much on Instagram?’ I tell them I do it because that’s my personality. This is how I am. I like to be true to myself, that’s what I’ve been practising. Kisi aur ka kya hai, I can’t comment, but personally I like to interact with my fans. Agar sahi nahi hoga, toh maza nahi aayega, whatever number it is,” shares the 26-year-old.

Raval’s latest song and album, Judaiyaan, is doing well online. He reveals that he composed the track keeping the current crisis situation in mind.

“The only thing we’re facing in the lockdown is judaiyaan from the people and the things we love. We’ve been in our houses for the past so many months, and facing separation from family and friends. I wanted to make an entire album,” he says.

The singer, however, admits that he was quite concerned about the response because he was trying out something new in the video.

He says, “The audio I was sure people would love it, Shreya (Ghoshal, singer) ma’am is there, and it’s my style of song which people have loved. I was worried what will people’s reaction be on the video as I am looking and acting different. Luckily, it got a big opening, like all songs. People have been loving and I am thankful for it.”

