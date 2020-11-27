Darshan Raval: The independent music space gives more creative freedom than films

Singer Darshan Raval, in a career spanning three years, has already managed to garner a good fan following, and dabbled with both independent and film music.

While Chogada gave him wider recognition, he didn’t leave churning out singles such as Aa Jaana and Dil Mera Blast. Ask him which of the two fields offers him more creative satisfaction, also because films involve a lot of other people, he says, “See, in an independent song, I am attached to it so much, it’s like my baby. I have been creating it, it’s my creation. I am there from round zero, till it releases, so attachment is a lot high.”

From a composer’s point of view too he finds it to be more free. “The composing freedom is also there since there is no situation, you are not bound by hero’s voice, so you don’t have any limitations in that. There is creative freedom,” adds the 26-year-old, who recently released an album Judaiyaan.

But Raval is quick to clarify that playback singing is also something he likes, having sung for films such as Love Aaj Kal most recently. “It isn’t as if I don’t enjoy singing for Bollywood, I love that too is the track is beautiful and I like it. But independent music mein creative freedom zyaada hai,” he maintains.

Lined up next too is a mix of independent and film music for the singer. “Judaiyaan was an entire album with six songs. After that, I am singing for my friend and composer Javed Mohsin, and then Pritam da. I can’t reveal the film’s name, but kuchh gaane wahaan pe bhi log sunn paayenge,” he says.

Meanwhile, apart from the professional front, what he is looking forward to now is doing live shows again. “I miss performing at small places too. The festive period this time was boring, but I was with my family, and there were a lot of restrictions. The entire phase has been really boring and inside the house. All we can do is pray that everything gets well really soon. When things get a little better, then people will be more excited,” he signs off,