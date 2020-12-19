Dhvani Bhanushali: The success I am getting, it’s a bit surreal

Leja Re, Vaaste and now Nayan — Dhvani Bhanushali’s songs continue to join the list of chartbusters. And despite the mind-boggling response and views her tracks get online, she continues to remain as humble and grounded.

“The success I’m getting... it’s difficult to digest sometimes. It’s a bit surreal, you’d never expect something like this to happen to you, for everything to be so good. I’m just very lucky and grateful. It has helped me reach here and the audience has supported me so much,” she exclaims.

The 22-year-old recalls how she loved singing as a child when she was in school, but her training started much later. She started off by doing covers, until her career started shaping up.

Bhanushali emphasises that she never thought about the aspect of how different people will have different reactions to her songs.

“I was so into doing my level best that I completely forgot how the reactions are going to be. I was lost in my art, and left it all to God. It turned out pretty good for me. Of course, I had experienced directors who guided me right, and music label T-Series. At the same time, to shine out of that whole lot is sort of hard, it kind of gets to you,” she admits.

Her track Vaaste, recently touched a billion views on YouTube. Ecstatic and overwhelmed with the love she received, the singer adds, “People went crazy for that song. I never really fathomed something like this would happen. It’s indeed a turning point in my career and life. It completely transformed my life into completely something so beautiful.”

Amid all this, the one thing Bhanushali is sure about, is keeping her songs friendly for kids. Elaborating on her point, she says, “I always want clean lyrics and videos. Now, my target audience — and I never really thought about it — is kids. They’re fragile minds, and I don’t want to do something which is not right.”

Asked what’s next on her plan of action after Nayan’s success, she shares, “I’m going on a holiday. 2020 has ended on a good note for me, and 2021 is going to start on that as well.”

