Dil Chahta Hai recreated by Shankar Mahadevan for life in lockdown, features Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar

Singer Shankar Mahadevan has created a funky version of the famous song Dil Chahta Hai from the 2001 film with the same name. The song, made in collaboration with Berklee Indian Ensemble, opens with a message from Aamir Khan, who had featured in the original song along with Farhan Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing a message ahead of the song, Aamir says, “My heart wants that anyone who’s suffering in any way finds relief as soon as possible and our ‘chamkile din’ to come back again.” Farhan, who directed the film, also makes an appearance during the song and can be seen grooving to the peppy music at his home.

Watch: Dil Chahta Hai here

Shankar Mahadevan has sung the song which has been originally written by Javed Akhtar. The film went o to make history as a cult classic and how India made movies.

The music video shows a total of 112 musicians, actors and Berklee students from 21 countries posing for the camera with a placard in their hands that has their one wish written on it. The placards are all about their personal messages of hope, resilience and optimism, gratitude and post-lockdown hopes.

The song has been released to invite funds for the BIX Covid Fund initiative in collaboration with T-Series, which supports marginalized Indian artists whose livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aamir, Farhan and Shankar recently participated in the i For India concert that was telecasted live on Facebook on Sunday. Aamir and his director-wife Kiran Rao said during the concert that it was important in current times to extend support to the needy. “But most importantly, to not leave hope,” he said, urging people to donate for the frontline workers. The duo then sang classics such as Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun and Jeena Isika Naam Hai.

