Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana share poster for Arijit Singh’s latest music video

Bigg Boss 13 alumni Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have shared the poster for their third music video together. Titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, the song will be out on August 10. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik.

Sharing the post, Asim wrote, “Yaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August.” The poster shows a shirtless, bruised Asim playing the piano while Himanshi looks longingly at him. She is seen lying on the piano in a black dress.

Asim and Himanshi’s fans appear excited for the music video. “Am waiting this song,” wrote one. “Poster looks so promising,” read another comment.

Asim was the first runner-up on the latest, 13th season of Bigg Boss. He was defeated by Sidharth Shukla for the top spot. Himanshi arrived on the show as a wild card entry and was eliminated in just a few days. However, she struck a friendship with Asim on they show and they came close. When she came visiting on the show, just a few weeks before finale, she let Asim know that she had broken off her engagement and he proposed to her on national television.

The couple is still going strong, outside the Bigg Boss house. They have starred together in music videos: Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhya Kar.

Also read: Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 10 popular songs he composed for Gulzar

Recently, Himanshi had objected to being addressed as Asim’s girlfriend in the media. “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she said. She also let the fans know that all is fine between the two. “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy,” she wrote in a tweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more