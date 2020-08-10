Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam video out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are outlaws in love

The much-awaited music video of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, is out. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik, with lyrics by Kumaar.

The video oscillates between the past and the present, showing Asim as an outlaw who escapes from jail and seeks refuge at his ladylove Himanshi’s house. The flashback portions show their romantic moments, while in the present, she tends to his injuries and takes care of him.

Himanshi is intercepted by the police while she is out shopping and forced to wear a wire. As she returns to Asim, their house is surrounded by cops. However, she manages to warn him about the wire and the two make a run for it. The video ends with them riding a bike on a highway, having managed to give police the slip.

Also read | Tanuj Virwani admits cliques exist in Bollywood: ‘I don’t think everything over here functions solely on merit’

Recently, both Asim and Himanshi were attacked. While he suffered injuries as he was hit from the back while cycling, her car tyres were slashed, apparently in an attempt to intimidate her.

Sharing a video of himself after the attack, Asim said, “I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front.” He could be seen with injuries on both his legs, his arm and his back. “Everything is cool. I still don’t give up,” he added.

Last month, Himanshi shared on her Instagram stories that her car was damaged in a bit to stop her from working. “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh... ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o.. better luck for d next tym.(What did you think? You’ll attack me? Doing these petty things will not stop me from working),” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more