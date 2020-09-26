Diljit Dosanjh reacts after being trolled for supporting farmers’ protests: ‘Yes, entire Punjab is on roads for politics?’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has voiced his support towards the countrywide farmer’s protests on social media. However, the singer was trolled for his statements by a few, who claimed that the farmers are on the streets for their vested interests.

Furious at the tweet, Diljit told the trolls to have ‘some shame’ and that not everything is about politics. “Yes, entire Punjab has taken to streets for the sake of politics. Please use your brains, not everything is about politics. Have some shame and stop it,” he said in a tweet. Replying to another tweet he wrote, “Putt Rajneeti ton Utey uth... Gal Kisaan Di aa .. Har gal ch Rajneeti Na Ley ke aoo (Son, rise above the politics. This is about the farmer, don’t bring politics into everything)”. Both the original tweets have now been deleted.

On Thursday, Diljit had shared a post in support of the farmers on Instagram. “25 September. We all will stand with the farmer community. Every single person of all age groups from Punjab is standing with the farmers. Everyone who is defending the bill, at least try to talk to the farmers. Punjabi language has been eradicated from Government languages in Jammu and Kashmir. What is happening?” Diljit wrote on Instagram.

As per a report in The Tribune, a comment on his post read, “Don’t try to create unrest among people with your uninformed thoughts. Everyone is in favour of the bills.” Diljit replied, “You don’t even now the spelling of ‘bill’. Don’t think you know squat.”

Actor and Bigg Boss alumnus Himanshi Khurrana also supported the protests. Sharing pictures of the farmers on streets, she wrote, “We all are with our farmers.” Actors Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal also shared posts on it. From Bollywood, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others have also voiced their support.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by the Parliament earlier this week and now await presidential assent. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the centre’s farm reforms would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the “mercy” of big corporates. The farmers said they would continue their fight till the three farm bills were revoked.

