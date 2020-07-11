Everything else in life is just as important as the work: Meet Bros

As we slowly get used to the new normal around us, everyone is thinking of innovative ways to get their work and business back on its feet. But composers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros say that patience will go a long way in deciding who comes out victorious in this lockdown. “Those who are calmer, will go a long way. Panicking and being impatient won’t help. Time will give the answers to every question that we have. We have to now slowly reach out to people for work and get back on our feet by following all the precautions,” says Manmeet.

The composer-duo, who are equally popular with their film as well as non-film music, say that they are raging to get back to work and create new tunes. “As and when things open up, we would love to get back to our rhythm and groove and release our new songs. There are a lot of our singles waiting to be shot, so we are just waiting and hoping that we are able to do that soon,” says Harmeet.

Admitting that there is not much one can do differently to recover from this pandemic, the duo says that they have taken this time to completely restructure their lives and are going to continue with this new lifestyle even when things get back to normal. “The fact that we all got time to take care of our health, spend time with our families and work more on our craft, has been the best part about this lockdown. And all these things will now be part of our lives forever. What we will be doing differently from now on is that we will be living our lives in a 360 degree wholesome way. We are not gonna fall back to our old habits where we would be working all the time. There will be a change in our lifestyle, thought process and our approach as well. Our approach will be simple and we will be going slow and not crazy because everything else in life is just as important as the work,” says Manmeet.

Even though there are a lot of negatives to focus on right now around us, the brothers feel that we must focus on the positives to keep going. And one of the biggest positives they feel is that there is a new “revenue stream” in place for musicians and singers now. “A lot of singers are doing online concerts across the world, and that’s a new revenue stream that has been added to this industry. The one good thing that came out of this pandemic is that this added revenue stream will stay with musicians and help them with their business forever. It will never go away now. This avenue should be explored more and more now,” signs off Harmeet.