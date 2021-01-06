Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Music / Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles

The Recording Academy has announced a delay in this year’s ceremony due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles. The ceremony will now take place on March 14.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:09 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

The Recording Academy has postponed this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on January 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday. The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honours in the music industry had been delayed after talks with health experts and musicians.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” the statement said.

 

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” it added.



The postponement was earlier reported by Rolling Stone magazine and Variety and the Recording Academy had told its members in a memo that the new date would be March 21.

Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Beyonce leads nominations for this year’s Grammys with nine nods in a November announcement that was overshadowed by a stunning snub for Canadian musician The Weeknd.

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

The Recording Academy had not announced who would be performing at the show, which is usually a three-hour mixture of live performances by top international musicians and speeches by winners.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
by HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14
by Reuters
Shilpa Shetty shares her mantra for 2021
by Nishtha Grover
Goa’s Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
The White Tiger first reviews are in, critics call it roaring success
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.