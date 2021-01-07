Sections
Home / Music / Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him

Singer Guru Randhawa sparked rumours of an engagement when he shared a picture with a mystery woman and hinted at ‘new beginnings’. Many of his industry colleagues congratulated him.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Guru Randhawa piqued the curiosity of fans with his new Instagram post.

Singer Guru Randhawa seemed to be hinting at an engagement as he shared a picture with a woman, whose identity has not been publicly revealed. In the photo, he was seen laughing heartily as he held her hand. While he wore a black pathani suit, she was dressed in an orange ethnic outfit.

“New Year, New Beginnings,” Guru wrote in his Instagram post. His cryptic caption sent the rumour mills into an overdrive. Fans speculated about a possible wedding. “Aap shaadi krne ja rhe ho kya omg (Oh my God, are you getting married?) @gururandhawa,” one asked.

Many of Guru’s colleagues from the film and music industries, including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, singer-composer Sachet Tandon and producer Pragya Kapoor, sent him congratulatory messages.

“Congratssssssss,” Jacqueline wrote, along with a number of heart emojis. “Congratulations baba,” Nora commented. Singer Juggy D wrote, “Rabb ne banaiyaan johriaan (It’s a match made in heaven).”



 

Last year, in an interview with HT Brunch, Guru said that he is in no hurry to tie the knot. “I am settled. Settlement is in the mind. There is no pressure on me to get married,” he said, adding, “I’m in a great space of mind at the moment. The love I get is gratifying and motivating, but I have no immediate plans of biting the bullet!”

Also read | Kaagaz movie review: Pankaj Tripathi tries his best to infuse life into a film killed by cliches

Guru is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani and Lagdi Lahore Di. He recently released a single, Naach Meri Rani, featuring Nora Fatehi alongside him in the music video.

Talking about shooting for the video amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Guru told Hindustan Times, “We tried our best to take all precautions but times are such that one needs to take maximum safety. By taking all government social distancing guidelines and safety measures, we were able to pull it off. We’d be soon shooting a few more songs in near future once all permission and safety guidelines are in place.”

