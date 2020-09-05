Guru Randhawa: Indian artistes, their earnings depend on live shows, it’s a big struggle now amid pandemic

Singer Guru Randhawa recently shot for a music video recently and shares it was done keeping all social distancing norms in mind.

The global pandemic put an intermittent break on the entertainment industry and it’s only now that things are getting back to normal, slowly. While shoots have resumed, restrictions on public gatherings mean that the live show sector of the music industry has been crippled badly, which singer Guru Randhawa laments.

“I definitely miss it and as an artiste, live shows are something we enjoy the most and the energy is unmatched. But if you talk about Indian artistes and their earnings, it majorly depends on live shows. It’s a struggle now. I hope artistes who’re getting an opportunity should do it,” shares the High Rated Gabru singer, adding that he recently did a private show post lockdown with all government safety measures and norms intact.

Randhawa also feels that the music industry will also undergo a change with this pandemic.

“It’s always changing. A lot of music consumption has becomes digital and artist are finding new ways to stay connected with their fans,” he says.

The singer, who turned 29 last week, shot for a music video recently and shares it was done keeping all social distancing norms in mind.

“We tried our best to take all precautions but times are such that one needs to take maximum safety. By taking all government social distancing guidelines and safety measures we were able to pull it off. We’d be soon shooting few more songs in near future once all permission and safety guidelines are in place,” he shares.

While on one hand the nation has been fighting a pandemic, on the other the music industry came under the scanner recently when many accused it to be a place reeking of favouritism. When asked about it, Randhawa chose to skirt the matter, saying, “My mantra is keep working hard and Waheguru will take care of you. “

However, he is quick to add that amid all the negativity, says he likes to keep himself busy with things he loves to do. “In lockdown, I have been working out aggressively. A lot of things that distract you, it keeps you away from negativity,” he explains.