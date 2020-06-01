Sections
Halsey says she was hit by rubber bullets at George Floyd protests in Los Angeles

Halsey is the latest celebrity to say that she was faced with police action at the protests against George Floyd’s killing in US.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Halsey has been sharing pictures and videos from the protest on Instagram.

Singer Halsey has claimed that she found herself in the line of fire while participating in nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

The singer, who joined the protests last week in Los Angeles demanding justice for Floyd, shared black-and-white photos of the demonstration she described as “peaceful” on Sunday on Instagram Stories.

Her allegations follow Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson’s who also claimed that he was struck by rubber pellets amid protests in Los Angeles. According to Halsey, the crowd was subjected to “rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times” by the police forces.

“We were peaceful hands up not moving not breaching the line. They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us. Citizens who were not provoking them,” she captioned the first two images, which showed police in protective gear and holding batons.



She alleged that she was hit twice - “once by pellets and once by shrapnel” as the protesters were “gassed repeatedly for hours”.

“Most of us were simply begging them to have empathy. To reconsider. To consider humanity and our nations history and future. They opened fire multiple times.” The Without Me hitmaker said the “frontline did not relent” despite being fired upon by officers. She also clarified that she was not detained during the demonstration. “I was not arrested,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

Halsey added that she was safe and urged her followers to donate to the bail fund to help those who were arrested. “There were people I had to get to safety as many of them have visas. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized,” she said.

Actor John Cusack, who was filming the protests in Chicago last week, also claimed that police officers charged at him with batons as he was recording a video of a burning car amid the protests and riots in the city.

Also see | Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd, who died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

