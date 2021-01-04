Himanshi Khurana on marriage plans with Asim Riaz: We’re in no hurry, our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time

With as many as 16 Punjabi and Hindi songs that released last year, Himanshi Khurana had a great 2020. And she reveals that this year too, her fans can expect to see more of her on screen as she has more singles coming up and some of them are with her boyfriend, model-actor Asim Riaz.

Khurana, 29, is also considering acting projects. “There are short films, Punjabi TV show and Hindi web series that I’m in talks for. I’m very clear that I can’t do intimate scenes. I’ve said no to projects because of that. Asim and I were supposed to do a Bollywood project but that also got pushed because of the pandemic,” she shares.

Talking about Riaz and her pairing on screen, the couple had released four songs in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di kasam — and all of them fared well.

“We get a lot of offers to work together, but it’s not like we only want to work with each other. There’s no such condition in our relationship. We also don’t discuss social media. But yes, we love interacting with our fans and share our thoughts with them,” she says.

There have been speculation around Khurana and Riaz tying the knot soon, but she clarifies that such a decision cannot be taken in haste.

“Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” she elaborates.

The two met on Bigg Boss show last year and their romance on the show made headlines. A year later, ask Khurana what makes Riaz the special one in her life, and she gushes “He has struggled hard to be where he is today. He takes time to open up and doesn’t talk much. Toh logon ko lagta hai unme attitude hai. In reality, Asim is caring, loving and supportive. If he’s ordering food for himself, he also orders food for his family in Jammu and my family in Chandigarh.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ