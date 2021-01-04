Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Music / Himanshi Khurana on marriage plans with Asim Riaz: We’re in no hurry, our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time

Himanshi Khurana on marriage plans with Asim Riaz: We’re in no hurry, our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time

Singer-actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana says that she is happy and secured in her relationship with model-actor Asim Riaz. She also talks about having an eventful 2020 and reveals that her fans would get to see a lot more of her this year.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:36 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Himanshi Khurana says her next single is a peppy number.

With as many as 16 Punjabi and Hindi songs that released last year, Himanshi Khurana had a great 2020. And she reveals that this year too, her fans can expect to see more of her on screen as she has more singles coming up and some of them are with her boyfriend, model-actor Asim Riaz.

Khurana, 29, is also considering acting projects. “There are short films, Punjabi TV show and Hindi web series that I’m in talks for. I’m very clear that I can’t do intimate scenes. I’ve said no to projects because of that. Asim and I were supposed to do a Bollywood project but that also got pushed because of the pandemic,” she shares.

Talking about Riaz and her pairing on screen, the couple had released four songs in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di kasam — and all of them fared well.

 



“We get a lot of offers to work together, but it’s not like we only want to work with each other. There’s no such condition in our relationship. We also don’t discuss social media. But yes, we love interacting with our fans and share our thoughts with them,” she says.

There have been speculation around Khurana and Riaz tying the knot soon, but she clarifies that such a decision cannot be taken in haste.

“Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” she elaborates.

The two met on Bigg Boss show last year and their romance on the show made headlines. A year later, ask Khurana what makes Riaz the special one in her life, and she gushes “He has struggled hard to be where he is today. He takes time to open up and doesn’t talk much. Toh logon ko lagta hai unme attitude hai. In reality, Asim is caring, loving and supportive. If he’s ordering food for himself, he also orders food for his family in Jammu and my family in Chandigarh.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

‘Glimmer of hope’: Fauci on increase in Covid vaccinations
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Kamya slam Jasmin, Rubina after Salman scolds them
by HT Entertainment Desk
NHS denies report it hasn’t committed to delivering 2 million Covid-19 jabs a week
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Thunderstorm, moderate rains likely in parts of Delhi in next 2 hours: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.