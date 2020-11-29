I agree, there is favouritism in the industry: Jatin Pandit

Composer duo Jatin-Lalit have given a lot of hits in their musical career that started in 1991 with Yaara Dildara. Brothers, Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit, are known for their tracks in movies such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander (1992), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), among others. The duo decided to split in 2006 and have been working independently since then. Jatin Pandit, who is currently settle in the US, says that a lot has changed in the music industry as compared to the 90s and early 2000s. “Music has changed immensely and technology has taken over the normal way of working. All singers and composers started depending more on software than the organic way of doing things. But good compositions are still there and they do sound good if the technology is used correctly. But I do think that over the years, the quality of music has been dropping down,” says Jatin.

The composer, who recently wrote the lyrics for his son, Raahul Jatin’s track says that he always knew “nepotism would be a part of the conversation” and wanted his son to not take music as a career. “When Raahul was young, I wanted him to take some other profession. But his passion towards music and his talent was quite deep rooted from the beginning and I was feeling guilty to stop him and tell him to do something else,” he shares.

So, has he cautioned Raahul about such pitfalls? “Of course, in any profession there are hurdles that come in the way. There are all sorts of people one can meet in the professional journey, but if you have the talent, then no matter what happens there is some superpower which works for you. I’m sure he is a very honest boy. He’s got a clean slate. He doesn’t involve in any kind of politics. He’s very constructive, and respects relationships. Whoever will meet him, they will realise that he’s a very nice, hardworking boy and I’m proud of my son. He devotes all his time to music. So, I think comparing him with me is of no use and unfair.

Ask him about the ongoing debate of favouritism in the music industry, and he says, “Yes. I agree there is favouritism in the industry. There are so many companies which have their selected singers and they try to promote only them. This is what is happening. I could see that and everybody knows about it.”

.