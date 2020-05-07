I am living everyday like it is my last: Prashant Ingole

During these times of crisis, a lot of celebrities have stepped up and taken the initiative to do some good for the society and the people around them. Among them is also lyricist Prashant Ingole who has decided to donate nearly 2,000 masks and 50 packets that are worth 15 days of grocery to the underprivileged migrant workers in Koregaon Park, Pune. He has also organised a lyric-writing workshop, the entire fees of which will be donated to an NGO in Pune. He says, “I have been seeing that cops who are protecting us have no protection whatsoever. They should be the first to be protected. All the cops wear either their handkerchief or a mediocre mask. Few of my medical friends even told me the medical staff is requesting more masks and PPE kits in Sasoon Hospital, Pune. Incidentally, many of my fans have been asking me to coach or guide them. So, I thought this is the best opportunity to conduct a class where I can share my knowledge of the art that god gifted me, and the revenue generated could be used for these kits to protect our real heroes.”

The lyricist who has penned lyrics to songs such as Party On My Mind (Race 2; 2013) and Malhari (Bajirao Mastani; 2015), is worried about the current situation of our country. “The situation is tense and stressful, and I am sure it’s going to get worse as we start testing more people. We have entered the community spreading zone now and we will soon have huge number of cases. I don’t know if our government or people are prepared for this. To top it all, we have opened alcohol shops to ruin the situation further,” he says.

Apart from doing charity work, Ingole is keeping himself busy with a “fully loaded and organised schedule”. “I wake up in the morning at 7 to do my exercise, and then I get ready by 10 to start writing. I am working on few scripts to direct post lockdown. I am working on a music album and a live show format, and I am working on two to three songs everyday. Plus, I also cook for my mom and sister. My days are magical and I am living everyday like it is my last,” Ingole sings off.