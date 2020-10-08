I deal with the hate on social media by not dealing with it: Prakriti Kakar

Singer Prakriti Kakar is quite distressed with the amount of hate that is going around on social media nowadays. Bollywood has been under scrutiny for multiple reasons in the recent past, and Prakriti feels that there are too many people who are against the industry right now with everything that is happening. “I just sang a song in Khaali Peeli and the song got a lot of backlash. With everything that is happening on the internet, people are angry and very vulnerable right now online, it is also very nerve wracking to be releasing a song at a time when everybody online is so charged. They will either love you or they will hate you, that’s the temperament,” says Prakriti.

She adds, “You ,too, start getting backlash for being part of the industry, but I have been taking it in my stride. I do get affected by hate on my social media, I am not going to lie. But my job is to just be as honest as I can to my music. I deal with it by not dealing with it,” says the Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety; 2018) singer.

Prakriti adds that people may have their reasons for trolling celebrities online but she cannot comment on those reasons. “I don’t come from the same place as them. But now, everyone is realising that they can have a voice of their own and that is great. Everyone is opinionated, I am also very opinionated. But today, on social media, you can be hated for not supporting something as much as you can be hated for supporting something,” she says.

The singer has collaborated with her twin sister singer Sukriti Kakar for a new track titled Hum Tum, the music video of which features Raghav Juyal and Priyank Sharma. Prakriti says the comfort level she shares with her sister remains unmatched. “We have collaborated after a few month, and it is always great to be working with her. This time, it’s a very positive, peppy number, and not a sad track,” says Prakriti with a laugh.