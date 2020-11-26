Sections
I don’t sing songs I don’t feel connected to: Papon

The singer admits that as he takes time to do stuff and due to his unique voice, he is unable to churn out a lot of songs. He reveals he is happy with the love and respect he gets from his audience.

Nov 26, 2020

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Papon is enjoying doing household chores which he “missed” and experiencing the village life with his kids.

2020 has changed many lives in good and bad ways- from lockdown to staycations from loss of job to work from home. But singer Papon is confused about “what is going on with the virus”. He says, “The pandemic has shaken us, pushed us to rethink about life and reduce our pace of life. Everyone dealing with financial crisis will have to improvise, rethink in a good way and stay positive. We will have to learn to fine tune our lives.”

Papon is enjoying doing household chores which he “missed” and experiencing the village life with his kids. “I want my kids to know nature up close so we have been fishing, gardening, and going on walks,” says the singer who has been in a Goan village, since three weeks and plans to stay there for the next three months.

 

“I think there is a shift happening in the universe and there are many predictions about the future. It’s been weird. What I am focused on is stuff around me, so I feel good and make good music, that will radiate good energy and have a ripple effect. To each his own, just do good and feel good,” he philosophises.

While Bollywood has been the talk of the town, musicians, too, haven’t been far behind with controversies of some of them buying followers on social media. “I have never been into numbers. Numbers of views determine if your song is good or not- which I don’t understand. I am asked to and scared to sing a few songs as I don’t sing songs I don’t feel connected to. I can understand why some people push and need more followers while others don’t. I wish we were back in the world of tapes and cassettes and not views on Youtube. Moreover, I have a unique voice, I take time to do stuff and I can’t keep singing lots of songs. I feel there is a design for everyone in this world and you should understand and work towards it to make it more powerful. I am happy with all the love and respect I get,” he concludes.

