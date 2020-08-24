I don’t think it is impossible for a newcomer to establish themselves nowadays: Nikhita Gandhi

Singer Nikhita Gandhi made her singing debut in 2013 as a rank outsider in a Tamil film. Since then, Gandhi has gone on to deliver hits such as Raabta Title Song (Raabta; 2017), Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe (Stree) and Qafirana (Kedarnath; both 2018). And the singer strongly believes that in today’s day and age with the advent of social media and several streaming platforms, it is not really difficult for a newcomer to establish themselves in the industry.

“I don’t think it is impossible or really that difficult for a newcomer to establish themselves nowadays, especially because of social media and the fact that things are a lot more transparent in terms of putting yourself out there. You can just make your own YouTube account, and there is no weird protocol or process to be followed these days. Even releasing music through distributors is just online. Nobody is meeting you in person and nobody is brokering you into the industry and I think that’s what makes it amazing. Everybody is self-empowered today,” says the Poster Lagwa Do (Luka Chuppi; 2019) singer.

Gandhi also believes that the system is far fairer than it was before the streaming platforms came into being. “If you are really up for it, all you have to do is put your music out there and engage with your audience directly on whatever platform you choose like Instagram, and I think that does level the plain field a lot,” she adds.

The singer says that due to movie production coming to a standstill in March and since, independent music has got a chance to shine due to the lack of Bollywood songs. “People are more in a “majboori” kind of situation since they now have to listen to non-film music as well, but I am also glad that it has happened. Indie music creates a way more intimate relationship between the musician and the audience. I am so glad that is happening,” she exclaims.