I have never seen my music from a fiscal perspective: Mithoon

Composer Mihoon, who is known for popular tracks such as Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2; 2013), Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga (Half Girlfriend; 2017) and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh; 2019) recently composed the entire album of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Hafiz. And the composer, who is known to be very choosy with his projects, says that he decided to compose an album during the lockdown because he wanted to keep his team of musicians and technicians occupied.

“I wanted to engage these people and offer them work because they are highly skilled musicians. That’s also the reason why I am taking up a lot more work now than I usually do. I am known to be choosy otherwise but I am doing more work now because like they say charity begins at home, I am making sure that my team is occupied and have the creative flow going,” he says, adding that as far as the economics of the music industry is concerned live musicians are the ones who are most affected by the pandemic. “I have never seen my music from a fiscal perspective. But I can tell you that one of the main reasons for me going ahead and releasing a Bollywood album during this lockdown was because I wanted to stand with those musicians around me who have been affected due to the lockdown like even the live musicians who have been badly affected by the pandemic,” says Mithoon.

Although, the industry has been struggling with the pandemic and lockdown, other issues such as nepotism and favouritism have also been topics of contention within the industry. The composer, who comes from the family of Pyarelal Sharma of Laxmikant Pyarelal, says that while challenges definitely exist, the idea is to overcome them and come out of it. “This topic has too many layers. In such a big world, different people have different experiences so it’s very difficult to just focus on one aspect and make that the gospel truth. But I definitely want to believe and I do believe that people are speaking up now because they have had those kind of experiences. However, as an artiste, I would definitely want to encourage the message of hope. I have always believed in the victorious narrative of man and people. Composers Laxmikant Pyarelal were also complete outsiders. [Lyricist] Sahir Ludhianvi was an outsider and these were the people who came and became the face of the music industry. Today, they are known as institutions in themselves. I know there are obstacles and oppositions, but I believe talent can overcome all of these things. You have to fight it out," says Mithoon.

While the composer has mainly been involved in Bollywood music, he says that non-film music has gained its own set of listeners over the years. “Indie music and bollywood music have always co-existed. I am a big fan of Hindi film music. I come from that institution myself. But at the same time, I think people are consuming a lot of non film music also. And I don’t necessarily think there is a conflict between the two or the need to make a choice. Everybody has their own set of plans. There are a lot of non film artistes who have grown in the last few years. They have got their base of fans and listeners. But yes, because film production has not happened in the last almost six months, we have seen a lot of non film music come out. I am hoping film music will gradually catch up, too,” he signs off.