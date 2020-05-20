I haven’t seen my dad in four months: Shannon K

Singer Shannon K, who lives in the US with her mother and sister wanted to visit her dad Kumar Sanu in India in April. But due to the lockdown, all her plans have been postponed. The singer says that the current situation in USA is very stressful. “There have been a lot of protests near my area and I guess we are all just trying to stay patient as it’s been a very long time [since we stepped out]. I’ve also noticed people have been going back to their normal lives, shopping for groceries but with the protection of their masks and gloves. Everyone’s maintaining social distancing, and a lot of states are talking about getting the lockdown lifted. Some of the beaches have also been reopened which is good for the Los Angeles (LA) people as beaches are one of the major highlights in LA,” says Shannon.

The singer who has sung songs such as A Long Time, Give Me Your Hand and OMT, says that this time is challenging for artistes because there are no tours possible and hence, keeping in touch with fans is difficult, but she is trying her best. “I’m trying hard to socialise with my fans through social media and keeping them involved in my daily activities. I’ve been going LIVE on Instagram as well and just singing songs for my fans out there and most of the artistes are doing the same,” says Shannon, adding that she is really missing her dad. “I’ve got my mom and sis here in LA with me but obviously we are missing dad who’s in India at the moment and it’s simply hard to be away from family, especially during this time. Fortunately, we get on video call almost every day, and make sure that we are staying safe. I haven’t seen my dad in four months and I’m just waiting for things to get normal so that he can come visit us real soon,” says the 18-year-old.

During the lockdown, Shannon has been working on a number of creative stuff and songs. “I’m super excited to share some of the things that I had already been working on like my upcoming single which is titled Knock Knock, and it’s about showing my ethnicity and culture. For the music video, I had gone to Jaipur to shoot at the beautiful Mundota Palace and Fort. Hopefully, the single will come out sometime this year and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans’ reactions.