I hope a vaccine is found soon, and everyone's life goes back to normal: Mamta Sharma

The singer says that she has been using this extra time during the lockdown to learn the piano, and improving her vocal skills.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:53 IST

By Nikita Deb,

Mamta Sharma has released a new single titled Yaariyan.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India led to the stalling of all things Bollywood in our country. But the one industry within Bollywood that continued functioning through it all was the indie music industry. Several singles were released on online streaming platforms through the course of this lockdown by singers and composers. And now, singer Mamta Sharma has also released a new single called Yaariyan. After the success of Yaara and Yaara 2, this will be the third song of this trilogy.

Sharma says, “It’s the kind of song that you instantly fall in love with. This is the second collaboration with the amazing actor Zain Imam and I am very happy with the way it turned out. Aside from this amazing collaboration, the song aims to cheer up people’s moods during this tough time and heal each other’s hearts.”

You can listen to the song here: 

The song, which released on June 1, has already garnered over 5 million views on YouTube, and Sharma says that this is her way of returning the love to her audience that she got for both the Yaara songs.



The lockdown has been tough on a lot of us and Sharma says she has also been trying new ways to cope with it. “Since the lockdown has kept us within our home, a day seems longer than usual. Sometimes, it gets frustrating but I am still trying to cope with it. One good thing that happened is that I have started practising the piano, which was long pending. I am also doing my vocal practice. Besides singing, the thing I love the most is cooking. So, I’m trying my hand in making different kinds of cuisines, too,” she says. 

Sharma has also been doing some free hand exercises to keep herself fit. “But it’s not working since I am big foodie and during this quarantine, I have been eating uncontrollably (laughs). I have come across almost all OTT channels and a lot of my time goes in searching and deciding what to watch. Even after doing so many things, the day still doesn’t get over and I get bored. I just hope that a vaccine is found soon, and everyone’s life gets back to normal again,” concludes Sharma.

