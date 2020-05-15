I hope that everyone will continue to embrace their inner goddess: Raja Kumari

Having worked with international artistes including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, and Fifth Harmony, among others, singer-rapper Raja Kumari has become quite a popular name in the international music scene.

And taking this streak forward, the Grammy award nominated artiste Kumari, is now all set to release a single with the popular American EDM band Krewella, and Australian DJ duo NERVO. The single titled Goddess releases today and is an “empowering feminist anthem of vigour” which marks Kumari’s first time collaboration with Krewella and NERVO.

Krewella say the presence of the goddess gives heartbeat to all aspects of life.

Kumari says, “It’s always been part of my DNA to work with other talented women and continue to create more spaces for us to shine. When Krewella and NERVO came to me with a song they were producing, called Goddess, I did not hesitate at all to hop on it. I hope that everyone including male, female and non-binary people, will continue to embrace their inner goddess.”

You can watch the song here:

Krewella, who have in the past, collaborated with Tiësto and the likes, add that they wrote Goddess with Karra Madden, Nervo, and Raja Kumari, about the “sense of empowerment that comes with recognising and honoring the goddess that exists within, and all around us”. “Whether in a state of silently going inward or manifesting her dreams in the material world, the presence of the goddess gives heartbeat to all aspects of life. We produced the song with our friends Cody Tarpley and Reid Stefan, and tapped into our Pakistani roots to honor the vision of Krewella blending east and west, with a bhangra-inspired beat and organic, tribal percussion,” say Krewella.

NERVO say it was great to finally collaborate with the Krewella girls.

NERVO, who have been featured in DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, say that they have been “bumping shoulders at festivals with the Krewella babes for the past 6 years so it was so so great to finally get in the studio together”. NERVO add, “The girls truly are incredible artists as well as such beautiful souls. We hope this track empowers other women to follow their intuition and run their lives like a Goddess.”