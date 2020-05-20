I hope the government is considerate towards the entertainment industry as well: Javed Akhtar

Music has helped people deal with these difficult times in a positive way, often working as a soothing balm during the lockdown. On the other hand, the music community which has been spreading cheer has also been impacted due to the outbreak. But The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) has stepped in to help the ones in need. They announced a significant financial package for 3,500 members from the music industry, whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19.

Writer-lyricist and Chairman of the IPRS, Javed Akhtar feels helping them is the need of the hour. He says, “IPRS was established to help the music fraternity in dire need. We have a membership of around 5000, including writers, composers, lyricists, musicians and we reached out to the ones that are in dire straits. Post the first lockdown, we transferred ₹7,500 to each for their basic needs for three weeks but later transferred another sum for May, when the lockdown extended. We are doing as much as we can.” IPRS has six writer-composers and six music companies contributing to the fund. In fact, there are some non-member musicians, who are being helped by the board members in their own individual capacity, shares Akhtar.

He points out that “entertainment is the first thing” that is dropped from the list of priorities in crisis. Akhtar hopes that the government steps in to help the entertainment industry. “If we don’t start shooting, there won’t be recordings and musicians won’t be paid. The way the government is taking care of other industries, and has announced relief packages, I hope they do so for the entertainment industry as well as it is a huge revenue source,” he says.

The veteran writer admits that personally he has no complaints as he is “in a comfortable situation” in life but this is the time to help people who need it. This situation has made him realise how vulnerable humans are. He says, “We have been indifferent to the environment and now we know what nature can do to us. We are all helpless in this crisis. Life will go on but there should be some sensitivity towards the environment.”

Heartbroken at the plight of the migrant workers, he states that “Thankfully, there are trains for them now, yet so many are still walking home. For them, the government should ensure that the migrants walking home have a place to rest and eat every 40kms on the highway. The incidents of migrants dying on rail tracks or of thirst on the road are too tragic.”