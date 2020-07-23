Sections
Home / Music / I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak

I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak

The singer-composer says that he is spending all his time with his newborn baby, and takes out a couple of hours at night to work on his music.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST

By Nikita Deb,

B Praak has named his newborn boy Adabb Bachan.

Pratik Bachan aka B Praak, has been enjoying professional success for a while now. But this year, he has a different reason to rejoice. The singer-composer recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan and the couple named their son Adabb Bachan. Praak says that he is feeling a roller coaster of emotions right now. “I am feeling joy, sheer bliss, blessed and thankful to our stars for this,” he says.  

Since most of Meera’s pregnancy period was spent at home due to the lockdown, it was challenging for the couple in a number of ways. “It was emotionally and mentally very difficult. The feeling of being under house arrest at a time when you want to go out, shop, eat and feel pampered, felt like everything had stopped and taken a back-seat,” says Praak, adding that now, he wants to spend all his time with his son. “To be honest, if given a chance, I would want to be with my boy 24/7, and I try to do that. My work resumes at night during late hours. So, I take out a couple of hours for my music and then go back to my love,” gushes Praak.

 

The Filhall singer says that this new phase of life is very exciting for him, and he can “already feel a lot of changes in his life”. “My wife says that I am a doting father and very responsible (laughs). I was prepared for this day and fatherhood since the day I got the news. My wife and I are both 200% dedicated towards our responsibilities, and right now, all we can see is our child. I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb,” exclaims Praak.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak
Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST
Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral
Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST
Delhi covers monsoon deficiency in four days
Jul 23, 2020 16:28 IST
The so-called Jolie-Aniston feud can be traced back to this moment
Jul 23, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.