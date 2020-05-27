‘I’m a little heartbroken’: Jennifer Lopez on summer wedding with Alex Rodriguez getting postponed due to Covid-19

Singer Jennifer Lopez was looking forward to exchanging marital vows with fiancé, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, but the global Covid-19 pandemic threw their plans completely out of gear. Rumour has it that the couple had planned a grand summer wedding in Italy.

On the Today Show, Jennifer said that it was ‘disappointing’ but she and Alex were forced to stall the wedding indefinitely. When asked about the wedding date, she said, “Nobody knows. Really, there’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time…we had a lot of plans for this summer, and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now.”

With their summer wedding cancelled, Jennifer is ‘a little heartbroken’ but is hoping that God has better things in store for her and Alex. She said, “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March last year. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Currently, Jennifer and Alex are self-isolating at their Miami home with their respective chilren: her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and his daughters Natasha and Ella.

