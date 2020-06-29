‘I spoke to Janaki, she is doing very well’: SP Balasubrahmanyam rubbishes death hoax of veteran singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam said he spoke to Janaki and she is doing well.

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has rubbished death hoax of veteran singer Janaki. He posted a video on his Facebook page in which he clarified that Janaki is well and he spoke to her.

On Sunday, reports made the rounds that singer S Janaki passed away. However, a few hours later, Janaki’s son Murali, quashed those reports by clarifying to TV channels that she’s very much alive.

“Somebody on social media said that she’s no more. What nonsense is this? I spoke to her and she’s doing very well,” SPB said. He also urged people to use social media to spread positivity. “Don’t use social media to spread rumours. Spread positivity,” he added.

This is not the first time Janaki has fallen prey to a death hoax. In 2016, when she announced her retirement from singing with the Malayalam song Amma Poovinum, similar rumours cropped up.

Janaki made her singing debut in 1957 with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu. She has crooned over 45,000 songs in a career spanning five decades across all southern languages and in Hindi. She has a long association with singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The two have sung more than 1000 songs together.

In 2013, Janaki was awarded the Padma Bhushan. However, she refused to accept the award as she pointed out that north India was given more prominence than south India that year at the awards.

