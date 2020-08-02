I urge more and more people to be functional because this new normal needs to be adapted to: Vishal Mishra

As the common man is getting used to the new normal in the world, the entertainment industry, too, is slowly getting back on its feet. While ad and TV shoots have resumed with minimal crew, musicians have also started shooting music videos for their singles now. Composer Vishal Mishra, too, has gone to Chandigarh to shoot the music video of his recently released song, Toot Jaayein. And Mishra says that he is very happy to be getting back to work. “I am glad that people are slowly getting back to work. We, as human beings, adapt to energies and it has been four to five months that we have been sitting at home, and I am so happy that slowly and gradually, we are getting used to the new normal which is maintaining social distance, following all the protocols, and not having a big crew while working. And the best thing is that people are becoming self-sufficient now because we don’t have the manpower that we used to have earlier. I urge more and more people to be functional because this new normal needs to be adapted to,” says Mishra.

The Kaise Hua (Kabir Singh; 2019) composer says that he was apprehensive of going to Chandigarh to shoot because he was worried about spreading the virus, but his team convinced him by ensuring that all necessary precautions will be taken. “I am young, so I may or may not get affected by the virus, and it may not affect me so much, but I was really worried about spreading it. We should not be the reason someone else gets contaminated. But I think it’s just about getting used to the situation because this is not going away in two, three or even four days, and it’s important to be functional otherwise you get rusty and negative thoughts start clouding your mind. We are following every single guideline that has been advised by the government of Punjab and Chandigarh and of course, the government of India. It has been quite difficult also because we are not used to shooting like this, but I think it is our social responsibility to be careful,” says the composer.

Mishra adds that his team arranged for a “beautiful studio” for him in Chandigarh and he has been working just as he was in Mumbai. He says, “The best part about Chandigarh is that it functions in a manner which is very similar to Mumbai. And Chandigarh seemed like a very good option because the music industry here is thriving. So, if I need a musician or a studio or anything to make a good song, it is all available here so this was the best place to shoot the song.”