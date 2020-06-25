I want to be the hero of my own story: Arjun Kanungo

Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo “loves to be able to sing in films.” Yet, his focus and all his “efforts” are towards establishing himself as a musician, which according to the 29-year-old can be only done in the non-film music space.

“I love working in films and I love singing for them. But honestly my effort is not there. All my effort is towards non-film music. According to me movie song is not about singer. It’s not even about the actors in it. It’s about the film. So what am I chasing with it? Fine if you sing in films to get awards, get more fame and increase your value. But after that, what do you get?” he says.

“It’s not like I am stupid or I don’t care about my career. But I care about my mental health. Film industry is nerve-wracking. It’s a rat race and I don’t really like to focus my efforts there. I am happy with the kind of work I am doing. I want to do good work and I want to be the hero of my own story,” adds Arjun who recently released his single Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi.

The single, a pop ballad, is about “being with somebody across space and time”. However, Arjun reveals that it was inspired by his father, who passed away in April this year, because of cancer. “ When I wrote the song, I know it is a love song, but really it was a lot about what my father was going around that time. A lot of lines in the song sort of reverberate with me because of the situation I was going through then,” he says adding that it wasn’t easy for him to write this song.

“It’s always embarrassing when you are trying to bare a part of your soul. It’s almost like you don’t want people to see your vulnerable side. But I realised one thing that, the more honest you are going to be with your music, the better it will be. I am going to more honest with my music in future,” he adds.

Over the years, he has been one of the few musicians who have insisted that they are not an indie artist, but someone who identifies himself as a non-film artist. “Independent music is different from the non-film music space in the sense that indie artists are not backed by a big label. They aren’t funded by anybody and they don’t have a team behind them, unlike me,” he says explaining the another big point of difference between the two.

“Sonically, Indie music is more current, because musicians in that space want to have that cutting edge sound. I am saying this because I have been in that space where I wanted to create cutting edge sound. For indie musicians that’s more important than using that in a context so that others and bigger audiences can relate to it,” he says.

“All the electro pop stuff and the EDM stuff that you hear in Bollywood right now was very popular in the indie circuit five years back. That’s what I mean when I say they are more current than any of the other artists,” he signs off.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth