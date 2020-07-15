Sections
Home / Music / Ilayaraja to set up and unveil own music studio in September: report

Ilayaraja to set up and unveil own music studio in September: report

A Tamil daily has reported that maestro Ilayaraja is all set to set up his own studio which will be unveiled in September.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:51 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Ilayaraja reportedly had a fallout with a private studio here he had been composing music for over decades.

Maestro Ilayaraja, who has composed music for over thousand films across languages, is all set to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades.

A Times of India report mentioned that Ilayaraja is all set to set up his own studio which will be unveiled in September. After recently moving out of the private studio, Ilayaraja has been composing out of his home. Apparently, a few weeks ago he bought a preview theatre which he plans to turn into his music studio.

The report added that the construction work for the studio is set to begin soon, and it is planned to be launched this September. Ilayaraja is reportedly planning to build a well-equipped studio.

Ilayaraja has come a long way since his debut Tamil album Annakkili in 1976. With a staggering record of over 1000 albums and numerous honours to his credit, he has left a strong imprint across languages with his music.



Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, the veteran composer has also worked in fewer films in other languages. In the Hindi industry, he has worked in just around half a dozen movies; however, his work was still unparalleled.

The 77-year-old legendary composer currently has over half a dozen projects in his kitty, including films such as Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 situation better in Delhi than June, but war against virus not won yet, says Kejriwal
Jul 15, 2020 16:06 IST
How to give a healthy twist to burgers
Jul 15, 2020 16:05 IST
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
Jul 15, 2020 16:02 IST
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Jul 15, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.