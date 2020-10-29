Indeep Bakshi: I’ll stop singing if you say, for me my family is everything, I’ve never seen my mother cry in front of me

Singer-rapper Indeep Bakshi has been lately receiving death threats, as his collaborator has been named in a controversy.

Singer Indeep Bakshi is currently holed up inside his Delhi house, scared by death threats, all because of one song and his collaborator. He claims it started ever since his co-singer on Raaj, Sumit Goswami, was named in the suicide video of Aman Baisla, a businessman who hung himself and accused the former for not returning his money.

The community of the deceased, Bakshi says, have been threatening him ever since, thinking he shot the song with Goswami after the incident took place.

“I was going to go Bigg Boss’ latest season, and had wrapped up all my shoots. Who’ll feature in a song is not in our hands. I just rapped, edited the sing, and featured in it. It’s in the hands of the music company, they have the rights, and also decide when they’ll release it,” he shares.

Bakshi adds that he had given eight songs to the company, out of which three had Goswami.

“I’m an artist-producer, mujhe nahi pata jiske saath aaj gaana kar raha hoon, woh kal kisi ka murder kar aaye. It doesn’t mean I’m involved. For the company, controversy is good, we can’t say anything. I spoke to them, too. Earlier, this track was going to come in November. Then the video went viral (in which the deceased accused Goswami). The track was shot two months ago, and came out in October,” he tells us.

The Saturday Saturday co-singer and Kala Chashma rapper claims that he has been receiving threats ever since, and neither he nor his family has been able to step out of their house.

“After the poster of Raaj came out, I went to a convenience store, and I had to filter whether people there are my fans or going to kill me after they recognised me. I ran from there. I posted a picture of my dad on social media on his birthday, and people wrote comments like ‘maar denge’. I can’t even ask for help, because nothing has happened. They’ll hit my car, and someone wrote on my bonnet ‘panga kyun liya’. I’m not against anyone, I have only written the rap,” Bakshi maintains.

Asked about the next step he’s planning, and the singer-rapper says he’s asking the music company to not release any more songs from the album.

“More than half of the artists are scared of working with me now, because of the threats. My mom is crying all day long, I don’t know what to do. If you want, I will even stop singing, for me my family is everything. I haven’t seen my mom cry in front me,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter