Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s wedding, watch her make grand entry on a chariot for varmala ceremony, sing special song

Neha Kakkar has tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh, and pictures and videos are proof that the couple had a blast during the wedding celebrations. After marrying each other in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, the two had another grand varmala ceremony with their friends and family in attendance.

For the second ceremony, Neha looked gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga with a huge nosering. She arrived on a big chariot with a veil over her head. A troupe of dancers in blue and golden costumes performed in front of the chariot as she arrived. She then reached an elevated podium where she exchanged garlands with Rohanpreet. A viral video from the ceremony shows Neha and Rohanpreet breaking into a conversation soon after the varmala ceremony as they posed for photographs.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet was in a white and silver sherwani with a red turban to compliment Neha’s look. The couple then headed to the dance floor. A video from the party shows Neha, without the veil, as she grooves with her gang to the song Chocolate. As a part of the celebrations, she also sang a song for Rohanpreet with the lyrics being “Is zubaan pe Rohan da naam hai.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, is really craving this Navratri meal. See pic

Earlier, Neha and Rohanpreet had donned pink and peach attire for the Anand Karaj ceremony. While Neha had donned a pink lehenga, Rohanpreet was in a peach sherwani. The wedding celebrations also included a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony with Neha getting the name ‘Rohan’ drawn on her ring finger.

On Monday, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first professional collaboration, a song titled Nehu Da Vyah, was released. The wedding celebrations coincided with the song release, pictures and videos from which were shared with the same hashtag as the title of the song.

Follow @htshowbiz for more