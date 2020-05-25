Sections
Home / Music / It’s an ode to the resilience of people against adversity: Sona Mohapatra

It’s an ode to the resilience of people against adversity: Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra releases a new song, Nilamani, as a homage to the strength of those affected by super cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Orissa.

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:53 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Sona felt a love letter in the form of this song and video would uplift spirits

The damage caused by the super cyclone Amphan with Odisha and West Bengal being amongst the worst affected, singer Sona Mohapatra, who hails from Odisha, says she wants to help in any manner possible.

To celebrate the fighting spirit of those adversely affected, she, along with her husband music composer Ram Sampath, has released a song and a music video titled Nilamani, a love letter to her motherland.

 

“We braved the Amphan cyclone and I feel proud that the disaster relief administration managed to evacuate over 3 lakh people in time. My friend, cinematographer Deepti Gupta had shot some glorious footage of the beautiful countryside of Odisha during my travels there for a music concert. So, we decided to edit it during lockdown and turn it into a music video and created this song with Ram at home. It is an ode to the resilience of people against adversity and also to put a spotlight on the folk artistes of our land. During discussions of survival and economy we shouldn’t forget those who create beauty and give our lives the ethereal quality. I wanted to celebrate all of this through this video and song,” she says.



 

The video showcases the 1200 year old ancient Gotipua dancers in their Gurukul, the Patachitra painters community of Raghurajpur and also some progressive sculptures, carvings and architecture of temples. She states, “Nilamani means ‘the blue jewel, a sapphire’ also another form to address the beloved of the land, Lord Jagannath. I felt this love letter in the form of this song and video would do a lot to uplift the spirits of all.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC rejects Dahisar residents’ plea for termination of one of her twin foetus
May 25, 2020 18:19 IST
Is the TV industry ready to raise the curtain?
May 25, 2020 18:18 IST
Abhishek, Paatal Lok’s Hathoda Tyagi, on being called ‘Indian Thor’
May 25, 2020 18:18 IST
Biker injured after bus knocks him down on WEH
May 25, 2020 18:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.