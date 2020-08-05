Sections
Home / Music / Jasleen Royal ‘panicked’ but battled Covid-19 with her mother

Jasleen Royal ‘panicked’ but battled Covid-19 with her mother

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal and her mother both tested positive for Covid-19. She talks to us about her experience battling it, and how people, due to the stigma around the virus, feel ‘shy’ in even getting themselves tested.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:37 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal tested Covid-19 positive along with her mother recently.

Singer-music composer Jasleen Royal is back with a bang, having defeated Covid-19 virus along with her mother, who, too, had tested positive. It was on July 17 when she first realised she was unwell

“I had low grade fever, and was travelling to Mumbai for a shoot. I thought it was best to rule out any possibilities of infecting others in case I had Covid-19. I was doing with my symptoms just fine (until I got a test done). Honestly, I did panic a little when it came positive, but it lasted only a day,” Royal tells us.

The 29-year-old then remained in Punjab, Ludhiana, her home town throughout the recovery period. “I informed the authorities that I’ve tested positive, and they came home and put a notice on my door. They also checked on my symptoms every day. I had low-grade fever for a week, and took medicine each time it shot up. I lost my sense of smell after this,” says the singer known for songs such as Din Shagna Da (Phillauri; 2017) and Nachne De Ne Saare (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016). 

Besides the initial panic at contracting the virus, the singer says she feared infecting others. And to ensure that, she followed a very strict plan, which included being way from everyone.



“I was isolated in a room in my house, and told to do Betadine gargles regardless even if I don’t have a scratchy throat, and take steam twice a day. I popped in shwagandha along with some good old kadha with some tulsi, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, pepper and lemon, since hot fluids should be taken. I told my family members to do the same, and was in touch with my doctors on a daily basis on the phone. Both me and my mom are Covid negative now,” says a relived Royal.

Considering her mom belongs to a senior age group, she made sure no on came in direct contact with them. “My dad was there to help us. Our food was kept outside our rooms, and for safety, everyone got tested and thankfully, came negative,” she shaes.

What does she feel about the stigma that Covid-19 positive people have to face?

“My advice to people is to not panic, and treat your symptoms. I do feel many are shying away from getting tested for some reason. People should take wearing masks seriously, and maintain social distancing,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A ‘generational catastrophe’ | HT Editorial
Aug 05, 2020 19:15 IST
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
Aug 05, 2020 19:14 IST
Pakistan’s cartographic absurdity | HT Editorial
Aug 05, 2020 19:12 IST
PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi celebrates Ram temple ceremony
Aug 05, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.