Jassie Gill drops new single Pyaar Mangdi, shares experience of shooting in Canada amid Covid-19 pandemic

Jassie Gill released his new single, Pyaar Mangdi, on Tuesday. The romantic number was shot entirely in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic. The lyrics have been written by Happy Raikoti, who also sang one verse, with Avvy Sra composing the track.

The video shows Yashika Talwar feeling ignored as Jassie is unable to give her his unwavering attention. She is hurt as he remains busy with his phone and other friends. However, he manages to woo her in the end.

In a statement, Jassie said, “I love crooning romantic songs. When this song came my way, I was super excited. It is a lovely song that will stay with you for a long time. I hope that people shower the same love on this as much as they have on my other songs and singles.”

Jassie also opened up about the ‘new normal’ of shooting during the pandemic. He revealed that he hired a local team in Saskatchewan, Regina and the cast and crew took ample precautions. To keep health risks at bay, the song was recorded at his own studio in Canada, which is in the basement of his house.

Also read | ‘I am just a son of a priest, crawled my way up, worked in 600 films’: Ravi Kishan’s response to Jaya Bachchan’s criticism

“It was a lovely experience shooting for the song in Canada. The locations are beautiful. We also hired a local crew and we shot keeping the safety guidelines in mind. We had to take extra precautions during the shoot. All in all, it was an experience worth remembering,” he shared.

Jassie told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview that he found making music ‘therapeutic’. “I like making music. I am a restless person and before the lockdown happened, once I would be back from the shoots, I would reach the studio in the night and would start composing music. I have a bank of around 25-30 songs. Music is really therapeutic,” he said.

Jassie released his first album, Batchmate, in 2011. He started his acting career with Punjabi films in 2014. His first Bollywood film - Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi - came four years later, in 2018. He was last seen as a supportive husband to Kangana Ranaut in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which released earlier this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more