Jubin Nautiyal sings his way to Hollywood, says it was a very warm project to work on

While this lockdown period may not have been very productive for most of us, singer-composer Jubin Nautiyal has managed to achieve a unique feat by composing an English track for a movie called Initiation. As this Mark’s Nautiyal’s debut venture in Hollywood, the singer composer is quite happy, and says that he has learnt the ways of Hollywood now, and wouldn’t mind taking up more projects.

“The song titled Breaking the Rules in English will also have a Hindi version for its Indian release. The Hindi version will be called Aatishbaazi and the songs have been produced by a 13-year-old kid, who might be the youngest producer till date. The song has a vintage ’70s rock and roll vibe, and this entire project felt very warm and nice to work on,” says Nautiyal.

The Humnava Mere singer says that he had a great time working for Hollywood and would like to do it more often, but he wants to take things slow. “I jump at every opportunity I get to do something new but only if I feel that I can justify it. When I started working on the sounds and music of Breaking the Rules, I figured that I am really good at it so I was happy. But going forward, I am gonna take every project one at a time. I am not going to jump into everything all at the same time. There are a few projects coming my way so let’s see,” says Nautiyal.

As this entire project completed during the lockdown, Nautiyal also had to shoot and direct the music videos for it on his own, and this also marks his directorial debut. But his passion lies in music and he says that he wouldn’t take up direction again unless absolutely necessary. “Making the soundtrack for this song was the easiest part. As we were going Hollywood, we needed to shoot the music videos as well and I could not get my hands on any director because of the lockdown. So this will also be my directorial debut,” says the singer adding that as far as acting is concerned, he will never take it up full time. “Music videos mein hi sab acting nikal jaati hai. I don’t think I am motivated enough to act just for the sake of acting. When I am doing a music video, I am so motivated that even if I have to act for music, I end up doing it. But mujhe lagta hai ki kahin acting karne ke chakkar mein meri yeh wali dukaan bhi bandh hojaye,” concludes Nautiyal with a hearty laugh.