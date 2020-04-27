Justin Trudeau joins Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion for special Covid-19 relief show

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for food banks.

Canadian stars shone on Sunday as A-list celebrities from the country came together for a 90-minute benefit show related to the Covid-19 pandemic to raise funds for charity. The special, Stronger Together – Tous Ensemble, was aired across several Canadian network and was aimed at raising CA$ 150 million for Food Banks Canada, as it comes under pressure to feed more and more people, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Among those performing or participating in the fund-raiser were those like Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, Drake, Ryan Reynolds, Celine Dion, Avril Lavigne, Barenaked Ladies and Bryan Adams.

Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief appearance towards the end of the 90-minutes, right before the show was closed out by superstar rapper Drake thanking those who have been at the frontlines of the crisis: “It’s just incredible to see people who have to leave their families every day and go to work amidst this crisis, as dangerous as this is, just really the glue holding us all together. So thank you, thank you very much for that,” Drake said.

Lavigne, Buble, Bieber and other artists joined for a rendition of the classic, Lean On Me. Given that lockdowns, restrictions and social distancing prevail in the country and across the world, the performers joined the special via video.

The show commenced with rocker Sam Roberts performing an acoustic version of his single We’re All In This Together.