K-pop band BTS dominated music conversations on Twitter in 2020, Himanshi Khurana is most mentioned Indian artist

Twitter India has released its annual report and K-pop group BTS dominated music conversations on the microblogging site. Fans of the boy band, who call themselves BTS Army, made vocalist Jungkook’s rendition of Lauv’s Never Not the most retweeted tweet in music.

BTS was in the news for securing the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 charts and a Grammy nomination for their smash-hit single Dynamite.

Coming to Indian artists, Himanshi Khurana was the most mentioned this year. The former Bigg Boss contestant remained in conversations for her music videos such as Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. There was also an outpouring of wishes for her when she revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis.

Music composer Thaman S, who occupied the second spot, was praised for the songs in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, especially Butta Bomma. He was followed by singer Armaan Malik, who made his English song debut this year with Control and became the first Indian singer to feature on the Spotify Billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Singer Justin Bieber emerged as the most mentioned global music artist. He dropped his fifth album, Changes, earlier this year and got everyone grooving to the catchy track Yummy. A big moment for ‘Beliebers’ in India was when he tweeted the Indian edition of his song Stuck With U.

Singer Taylor Swift also struck a chord with Indian fans this year. From playing a man in her self-directed music video of The Man to releasing her quarantine album Folklore in July, she was in the news for all the right reasons.

Singer Selena Gomez kicked off 2020 by coming out with her third album, Rare, her first in five years. There was also a lot of buzz around her collaboration with K-pop band Blackpink for the highly-anticipated single Ice Cream.

