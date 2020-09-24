K-pop band BTS to Indian fans: Your energy keeps us going strong

The recently released song Dynamite by one of the most popular K-Pop band BTS garnered 10 million views within 24 hours of being on YouTube, and among these numbers there were 8 million Indian fans who liked this video. Is there anything else needed to prove the craze that Indians have for BTS and K-Pop? So, when BTS shared a video message for K-Pop competitors in India, the fan following went crazy!

BTS has been the talk of town among K-Pop lovers since the results for the virtual K-Pop have been announced recently. In vocal, Chanchui Khayi from Delhi has bagged the first position while Xeo Pachuau from Aizwal has scored the first place in the dance category. Although this is for the first time when the K-Pop competition was organised virtually across various parts of the country 1,348 K-Pop fans from India participated overall and the finale saw a selected 36 performances. And on the day of the finale, BTS shared a video message for the participants, and their Indian fans.

“We want to say thank you so much to everyone in India who loves K-Pop. Your energy keeps BTS going strong. Thank you ‘Army’ in India.”

– Message from K-Pop band BTS

The band said, “We heard online contests were held in 18 regions around India for this grand finale. As K-Pop artistes, BTS is very proud that such a great event is being held even though things are tough around the world. We want to say thank you so much to everyone in India who loves K-Pop. Your energy keeps BTS going strong. Thank you ‘Army’ in India. There will be more great music to heal and inspire you. Please keep cheering for us.”

BTS, too, watched the finale, and their message filled the fans and participants in India with crazy enthusiasm. Chanchui Khayi from Delhi, who won the finale, says, “I was quite thrilled and nervous at first because you never know what to expect in the digital realm, and the virtual audience. However, the organisers did their best in making things simple and clear, and the message from BTS was an icing on the cake! It was an exceptionally wonderful encouragement for all of us. I believe this is just the start for an amazing feat to happen in India and the K-wave. BTS has undoubtedly made it bigger and possible. They are exemplary in influencing not only Armies but everyone else watching around the world. I believe it’s something we can all see and learn to grow oneself.”

“Among their busy schedule of promoting their new single Dynamite, BTS took out time to wish us; that was really amazing.”

– Vicky Singh, a K-Pop participant

Another participant, Vicky Singh from Delhi, says, “Receiving a congratulatory message from worldwide famous stars BTS was a really great feeling. Among their busy schedule of promoting their new single Dynamite, they took out time to wish us; that was really amazing. We also aspire to become great artistes in the near future, and their words definitely motivated me a lot. Thank you BTS! If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in this journey, it is that I shouldn’t ever give up and keep pushing. There’s always a way.”

