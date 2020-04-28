Sections
Home / Music / Kanika Kapoor has low haemoglobin, will have to wait a few days to donate plasma, say doctors

Kanika Kapoor has low haemoglobin, will have to wait a few days to donate plasma, say doctors

Singer Kanika Kapoor’s blood sample has been found fit for plasma donation. However, as the haemoglobin quantity is on the lower side, she will have to wait a few days before donating.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has to wait for some time to donate plasma, a senior official of King George’s Medical University said.

“Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation,” KGMU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday.

The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, “The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for some time.”

 



Also read: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens romantic note for her, says ‘we’ll always be together’

Kanika Kapoor, who had recovered from Covid-19, gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU. The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20.

She had also come under attack for being “negligent” and “not observing” self-quarantine despite returning from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Anil-Sridevi, Rishi-Juhi feature in photos of film sets from the 90s
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
Haryana PWD advises against use of ACs in offices
Apr 29, 2020 11:41 IST
100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.