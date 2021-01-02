Kanika Kapoor on favouritism in music industry: There’s a lot of talent in our industry but then there are also a lot of people who don’t get a chance

The favouritism debate in the showbiz world seems to be far from over and it’s not just limited to films but several musicians have also alleged the existence of camps and gangs within music labels that have monopolised the business. Agreeing that biases exist, singer Kanika Kapoor wishes for things to get better and opportunities been given to those who deserve.

“I’m not denying that there are a lot of talent in our industry but then there are many who don’t get a chance…Our industry should be more talent based. There are so many talented individuals who don’t get a chance and they just need that one opportunity to flourish. Everyone’s journey is personal. Some people get things on a platter, while others have to struggle but everyone deserve a chance,” she says.

The singer reveals that she also faced rejections and got replaced in projects for “no valid reasons” and though it feels bad, she doesn’t want to stay bitter.

“Luckily, I had some superhit songs that made things easier for me even though I’m an outsider. Today, I’m trying to provide a platform to real talents of our country through my YouTube channel, as I understand how it feels to wait for that one good opportunity,” adds the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer.

However, Kapoor asserts that nepotism and favouritism aren’t just exclusive to showbiz. Such practices are rampant in every profession.

“Music labels work according to their business plans and it’s up to you if you want to sign up with them or work independently. There’s struggle everywhere. I’m an independent artiste, I know how difficult it is to be one in today’s time,” says Kapoor, adding that she has a lot of responsibility.

“I’ve to look after my three children and family. I’ve to balance my life and my work. I wish people were a little more warmer, sympathetic and helpful towards each other,” says the singer, consciously choosing not to join any particular label.

Meanwhile, having recovered from Covid-19, Kapoor has been working non-stop, plus she’s considering acting offers, too.

“I’ll be releasing my singles and looking forward to my playbacks coming out. This time, I’ve composed and arranged the music as well, so I’m doubly excited. And yes, I’ll be finalising something soon on acting front, too,” she ends.

