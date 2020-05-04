Kanika Kapoor shares photo of her three children, says ‘I miss you sooo much’

Sections
Singer Kanika Kapoor shared a cute picture of her daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj, and said that she is missing them a lot.

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kanika Kapoor is a mother of three children.

Singer Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her three children - Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj - and said that she misses them a lot. She also shared a quote, which said, “When you love what you have, you have everything you need.” Her caption read, “I miss you soo much,” followed by three heart emojis.

 

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus, after her return from London in March. She was at the receiving end of a lot of negativity for her perceived irresponsibility. It was reported that she evaded screening at the airport and attended parties upon her return.

In a note shared on Instagram, Kanika set the record straight about the ‘several versions of stories out there’. She wrote, “I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation.”



Kanika said that she was ‘duly screened’ at the Mumbai airport on her return from London on March 10 and did not go into self-isolation as there was no such advisory issued back then. She travelled to Lucknow the next day, to see her family, and attended a lunch and dinner hosted by a friend on March 14 and 15. “There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health,” she clarified.

It was only a few days later that Kanika developed symptoms of coronavirus and tested positive. She was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on April 6, after two consecutive negative tests, and is currently quarantining at her Lucknow home.

Kanika will donate plasma to help other Covid-19 patients. Scientists are experimenting with treating Covid-19 patients with plasma of survivors to help improve their conditions. However, while her blood sample has been found fit for plasma donation, she will have to wait for a few days as she has low haemoglobin.

