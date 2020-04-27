Kanika Kapoor spends time with family elders in Lucknow post recovery from coronavirus. See pic

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who recently recovered from COVID-19 is currently spending time with her family at her house in Lucknow. The Baby Doll singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a lovely picture in which she is seen sitting with her family and sipping tea in their balcony.

“All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart, and a warm cup of tea #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the singer broke her silence about her coronavirus diagnosis and said that “no party was hosted” by her in Lucknow and that there have been several “wrong exchanges of information” about her. She said, “Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents. Every person that I have come in contact with, be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19. In fact, all those tested have been negative,” she said.

The 42-year-old singer has been slammed and has also been booked for not quarantining herself and attending social events post her return from the United Kingdom.

Kanika’s sixth coronavirus test came out negative on April 6 following which she was discharged from the hospital. Earlier, Lucknow Police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

