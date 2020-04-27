Sections
Home / Music / Kanika Kapoor spends time with family elders in Lucknow post recovery from coronavirus. See pic

Kanika Kapoor spends time with family elders in Lucknow post recovery from coronavirus. See pic

Hours after she shared a long note to share her side of story about her battle with coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor posted a picture of her family time with the elders in Lucknow.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:22 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Kanika Kapoor with her family in Lucknow.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who recently recovered from COVID-19 is currently spending time with her family at her house in Lucknow. The Baby Doll singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a lovely picture in which she is seen sitting with her family and sipping tea in their balcony.

“All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart, and a warm cup of tea #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the singer broke her silence about her coronavirus diagnosis and said that “no party was hosted” by her in Lucknow and that there have been several “wrong exchanges of information” about her. She said, “Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents. Every person that I have come in contact with, be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19. In fact, all those tested have been negative,” she said.

The 42-year-old singer has been slammed and has also been booked for not quarantining herself and attending social events post her return from the United Kingdom.



Also read: Kanika Kapoor shares her truth on coronavirus diagnosis, receiving hate: ‘Negativity thrown at a person does not change reality’

Kanika’s sixth coronavirus test came out negative on April 6 following which she was discharged from the hospital. Earlier, Lucknow Police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Best player ever seen’: Jose picks the GOAT & it’s not Messi or Ronaldo
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter
Apr 27, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.