Kanye West reveals he contracted Covid-19 in February, remembers ‘chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers’

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he contracted the coronavirus in February. The revelation comes days after he announced a bid for the presidency of the United States.

Describing his experience with the illness, he told Forbes, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” He added, “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

He claimed that his illness had nothing to do with his decision to run for president. “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time,” West said. “You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy.”

He called the idea of controlling the spread of Covid-19 with a vaccine, “the mark of the beast.” He said, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed. So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

Announcing his presidential bid, the rapper wrote on Twitter, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

