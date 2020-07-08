Sections
Home / Music / Kanye West reveals he contracted Covid-19 in February, remembers ‘chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers’

Kanye West reveals he contracted Covid-19 in February, remembers ‘chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers’

Rapper Kanye West has said that he contracted the coronavirus in February.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. (AP)

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he contracted the coronavirus in February. The revelation comes days after he announced a bid for the presidency of the United States.

Describing his experience with the illness, he told Forbes, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” He added, “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

 

He claimed that his illness had nothing to do with his decision to run for president. “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time,” West said. “You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy.”



He called the idea of controlling the spread of Covid-19 with a vaccine, “the mark of the beast.” He said, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed. So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

Announcing his presidential bid, the rapper wrote on Twitter, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rain to intensify in Chandigarh from July 9
Jul 08, 2020 22:24 IST
Chandigarh Passport office to handle enquiry appointments via video calls
Jul 08, 2020 22:20 IST
Covid-19: Delhi tally pushes past 1 lakh mark but recovery rate nears 75 per cent
Jul 08, 2020 22:19 IST
Biker gang involved in 11 major robberies busted in Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2020 22:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.