Kanye West tweets about wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian, claims she’s trying to have him locked up

Rapper Kanye West, in a series of now deleted tweets, wrote that he has wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian, and that she has been trying to have him locked up on ‘medical grounds’.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:27 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards. (REUTERS)

Rapper Kanye West said on Twitter early on Wednesday he has been trying to divorce his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, in a message that was deleted minutes later. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform," West wrote in the message, without elaborating further.

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Late on Monday, West posted a series of tweets, which were also later deleted, claiming his wife was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds and comparing himself to Nelson Mandela.

Those came a day after West launched his US presidential campaign with a rambling rally in Charleston, South Carolina. At that event, he tearfully referenced a decision he said he made with wife Kim Kardashian not to abort a pregnancy.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West said in one of the tweets that was later deleted."If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why," he wrote in another deleted tweet. In other tweets, later deleted, West appealed directly to Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, to contact him at his ranch in Wyoming.



At the time, Kardashian's representative also did not respond to requests for comment on those remarks. In response to a tweet asking him to "Save Kanye", Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted: "We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine."

West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump, has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise.

