Sections
Home / Music / Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby daughter, reveal her name, share pic

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby daughter, reveal her name, share pic

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child, a girl, in a statement through UNICEF.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:12 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom released a statement via UNICEF.

Singer Katy Perry and her actor fiance, Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF, and shared the news with the organisation.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," UNICEF tweeted a statement on behalf of the celebrity couple. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," the statement further read.

 

The organisation also shared a picture of Katy and Orlando holding the hand of their newborn. "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," UNICEF tweeted.



According to E! News, the Grammy nominated singer gave birth to her child on Wednesday and the couple has established a UNICEF donation page on their baby Daisy's behalf. They got engaged in February 2019 and announced that they were expecting a baby in March this year through Perry's music video Never Worn White.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will gold prices go below 50,000? Here is what experts think
Aug 27, 2020 12:18 IST
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals coach Ponting lands in Dubai
Aug 27, 2020 12:16 IST
Beluga whale gives birth to calf. Birthing clip spreads happiness
Aug 27, 2020 12:15 IST
Pension a post-retirement entitlement to maintain dignity of the employee: Supreme Court
Aug 27, 2020 12:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.