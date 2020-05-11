Sections
Home / Music / Keh Gayi Sorry lyrical video to be out on May 12, Jassie Gill will shoot for music video with Shehnaaz Gill after lockdown

Keh Gayi Sorry lyrical video to be out on May 12, Jassie Gill will shoot for music video with Shehnaaz Gill after lockdown

Jassie Gill said that he will shoot for the music video of Keh Gayi Sorry with Shehnaaz Gill after the lockdown. Meanwhile, the lyrical video will be out on May 12.

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:09 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill have teamed up for a song titled Keh Gayi Sorry.

Singer Jassie Gill’s new song Keh Gayi Sorry will have a lyrical video. He hopes to shoot the video with actor Shehnaaz Gill once the lockdown is lifted. The teaser of the song was recently unveiled, and fans are excited.

“We have been getting several messages to team up for a song. Keh Gayi Sorry is for all our fans. If they continue to shower the same love on the lyrical video, we should (be able to) shoot a music video post the lockdown when things get back to normal,” said Jassie.

“I am looking forward to shooting the video with Shehnaaz post the lockdown. Till then I am sure people will shower the same love on the lyrical video too,” he added. The lyrical video will be out on Tuesday.

 



Also see: Neha Dhupia asks Angad Bedi ‘scariest part’ about marrying her, he admits to checking her phone ‘many times’

A few months ago, Jassie had supported Shehnaaz during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house. He had praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to Bigg Boss house to promote his film Panga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:41 IST
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
May 11, 2020 19:47 IST
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
May 11, 2020 20:03 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:41 IST
Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years
May 11, 2020 20:33 IST
Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wants normal court proceedings to resume
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.