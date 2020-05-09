Keh Gayi Sorry teaser: Shehnaaz Gill pairs up with Jassie Gill in new music video, watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has shared the teaser of her upcoming song - a collaboration with singer-actor Jassie Gill. Titled Keh Gayi Sorry, the song is penned by Nirmaan and will be out on May 12, Friday.

Sharing the teaser, Shehnaaz wrote, “Here’s a small teaser of #KehGayiSorry Full song out on 12th May 2020 @jassie.gill.” The vide opens with Shehnaaz calling her beau and telling him, “Do not call me after today. II tried a lot but we do not have any future together. I am sorry.” Jassie, the person on other side, is visibly hurt and so is Shehnaaz. We then hear the tagline of the song before the video ends.

Sharing the song’s poster on social media, she earlier wrote on Instagram: “Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it.”

Jassie supported Shehnaaz -- also a Punjabi singer -- during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to Bigg Boss house to promote his film, Panga.

Earlier, Shehnaz was seen opposite Bigg Boss 13 housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval’s song, Bhula Dunga. The song was released on March 24. The romantic music video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond on the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth had told IANS, “Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house.”

