Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are deep in love in their new song. Watch

Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have released a brand new song. Watch it here.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have starred in their second music video together.

Actor and model Asim Riaz and his singer girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana have shared another music video. After Kalla Sohna Nai, they have released their song Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

The song is sung by Preetinder and produced by Anshul Garg. It shows Himanshi as a caring girlfriend who wants her boyfriend to look after himself. She cuts his hair, wards away the evil eye from him and unleashes a thousand kisses on him every day. Watch the video here:

 

Himanshi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss house last year and fell for each other. They took to Instagram recently and revealed that “something special” is coming soon, teasing the song. Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. “Something really coming soon,” Asim captioned the image.



Asim recently responded to speculations about their alleged break-up. The buzz started after Himanshi’s cryptic tweet. Himanshi tweeted: “Nobody wana see us together.” She posted a heartbroken emoji with it. Seeing her tweet, many fans assumed that all is not well between the couple.

Reacting to Himanshi’s post and all the reactions, Asim wrote: “Babe, I am with you no matter what they say or do.”

